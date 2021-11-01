‘The David Hookstead Show’: Rapper Appears To Threaten To Shoot Biden, Colin Kaepernick Compares Being An NFL Player To Being A Slave, Donald Trump Does The Tomahawk Chop During The World Series, Jon Gruden Is Considering Suing The NFL, Wisconsin Blows The Doors Off Against Iowa, Jake Paul Will Fight Tommy Fury And ‘Yellowstone’ Returns This Sunday

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about rapper Cuddy Camaro’s lyrics appearing to threaten Joe Biden, Colin Kaepernick thinks playing in the NFL is similar to being a slave, former President Donald Trump sets the internet on fire with the Tomahawk Chop, Jon Gruden is reportedly considering suing the NFL and Roger Goodell, Wisconsin crushes Iowa, Jake Paul will fight Tommy Fury and “Yellowstone” returns this Sunday.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for spending some time with me for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for a new episode!