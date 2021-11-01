TikTok Star Damaury Mikula Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Insane Chase

TikTok star Damaury Mikula has been arrested.

According to Fox News, Mikula was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and racing on a highway after allegedly attempting to flee from police in Florida this past Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the chase and arrest below.

Mikula, who has more than four million followers on TikTok, also allegedly told police that he can do whatever he wants because he’s young and rich, according to the same report.

Following his arrest, he released a video Sunday announcing that he’s going to take some time to himself.

As always, Mikula has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, the video of the car fleeing is pretty damning. It gets even worse if he actually told the cops he’s young, loaded and can do what he wants.

That’s not a great look at all!

Here’s a bit of free advice for all of you out there. Stay away from social media influencers if you can. Most of them are terrible people. That might sound harsh, but it’s true.

I’ve met a lot and fewer than maybe 20% are people I’d actually like to spend time with. Social media isn’t real and the way they behave is proof of that fact.

He should get a great lawyer. It sounds like he’s going to need one.