2 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Halloween Party Shooting

A shooting at an Illinois Halloween party early Sunday morning left two people dead and dozens injured.

Family members identified the two victims who were fatally shot as 22-year-olds Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, WLS-TV reported. Matthews was a student at Joliet Junior College who went out with her two girlfriends to the Halloween house party Saturday night, according to WLS-TV. (RELATED: Two Teens Shot At Haunted Hayride)

MASS SHOOTING: Over a dozen people were wounded and two people were killed after two gunman opened fire at a Halloween party in Joliet Township. https://t.co/3Taw0fDGp2 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 1, 2021

Matthews and her friends left the party shortly after police said that two men were reportedly shooting at a group of people in the backyard, according to WLS-TV.

Officers from the Will County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene moments after a patrol sergeant reportedly heard 10 to 12 gunshots being fired before 12:40 a.m. and then saw a large crowd of people fleeing in panic, according to the outlet.

Witnesses claim that the shooting occurred in the backyard of a home and that two shooters were involved. Deputies believe that the shooting took place near a DJ booth in the backyard, where as many as 200 people were present, according to WLS-TV.

More law enforcement came to find several people who had been injured in the backyard and at several houses, as shots rang out while first responders tended to victims, according to WLS-TV.

“She was just a young girl in a costume for a Halloween party. Lost her life for no reason. Absolutely no reason,” said Holly’s father, Stephen Matthews, according to WLS-TV.