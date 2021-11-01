Watch Halle Berry In The Latest Trailer For ‘Moonfall’

“Moonfall” looks like it’s going to be a lit film.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all — but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

In case that wasn’t already enough to get you fired up, I can promise you that the trailer will do the job. Fire it up and give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible. Will it win many awards? Probably not. Will it feature a ton of explosions?

Without a doubt. If there’s one thing we know about director Roland Emmerich, it’s that he loves to destroy stuff in epic fashion.

Look no further than 2012 for proof of that fact.

Plus, the cast is also loaded with a ton of great talent. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley are all outstanding talents.

So, just to put it all together, “Moonfall” has a legendary director at the helm and several major stars. Yeah, you don’t have to say much more. I’m all in!

You can catch “Moonfall” starting February 4, 2022.