De Blasio Makes A Move That Could Signal Run For Governor

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City indicated he may be running for governor of New York as his mayoral term comes to an end, according to CBS New York.

The former presidential candidate filed paperwork with the New York State Board of Elections late October required for the creation of a committee labeled “New Yorkers for a Fair Future,” CBS New York reported. Once all required forms are submitted to the Board of Elections, de Blasio will be allowed to fundraise statewide.

The NYC mayor had made public statements to supporters about staying in the public eye after leaving office, Politico reported. De Blasio has been gauging support for a potential run since early September.

Sources told the New York Post Monday evening de Blasio plans on launching a gubernatorial bid once his committee is fully approved by the state Board of Elections. (RELATED: ‘Worst Mayor Ever’: Protesters Drown Out Bill De Blasio At His Own Climate Change Event)



De Blasio faces an increasingly crowded field of gubernatorial candidates, such as Governor Kathy Hochul, who stepped into the position after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned due to various sexual misconduct allegations, and Attorney General Letitia James, who could be the first black woman to hold the office, Bloomberg reported.

“To win a statewide race, you’re going to have to connect to the centrist sensibilities of New York Democrats and New York voters at large,” said political strategist J.C. Polanco, according to CBS. “I don’t know whether or not his many trips to Cuba and his love for far left policies will bode well in a statewide primary.”

An October Sienna College poll found de Blasio ranks last in the New York Democratic primary as well as being less popular in New York than Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former President Donald Trump.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and son of Rudy Giuliani have launched campaigns for the Republican New York primary, according to CBS New York.