‘A Weight Tied To His Ankle’: Chris Wallace Says Biden Dragged McAuliffe Down In Virginia Race

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said Tuesday that President Joe Biden had dragged down Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Wallace joined Fox News host Martha MacCallum to discuss the hotly contested race between former Governor McAuliffe and newcomer Republican Glenn Youngkin.

MacCallum began with a comment from Biden, who said that he didn’t believe his poll numbers or the stalled infrastructure and reconciliation packages would have any impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.

“What do you think about that, Chris?” MacCallum asked.

“It’s interesting. There have been some White House operatives putting out the word all day, ‘This is not a referendum on Joe Biden,’ which is an odd thing to do when your guy Terry McAuliffe has a chance of winning it. Almost seems like they have been pre-butting the idea of ‘Don’t blame us if McAuliffe loses,'” Wallace replied.

Wallace went on to argue that Biden’s sinking poll numbers were certainly impacting the race, saying that if his approval rating were in the low 50s rather than the low 40s, McAuliffe might have a better chance of coming out ahead.

“And frankly, if he had passed more of his agenda, for instance, if they had taken the win back in September or August on the infrastructure bill, and they’d had that big COVID relief bill in the early part of the year and then a bipartisan infrastructure in August, that would have changed the narrative a lot from the failures in Afghanistan, the failures with inflation, the problems at the border,” Wallace continued. “There just hasn’t been a positive Biden and Democratic agenda message that’s gone out there. So McAuliffe, instead of having an asset in Joe Biden and his agenda, I think has had to kind of carry him like a weight tied to his ankle.”