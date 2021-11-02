Editorial

Cole Beasley Says Getting Rid Of Twitter Was A ‘Weight Lifted’ Off Him

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley had some wise comments after deleting his Twitter.

Beasley was very outspoken going into the season about the NFL’s coronavirus vaccine rules, and he received an intense amount of backlash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, his Twitter is now gone and Beasley no regrets about getting rid of it.

“The real world is out here and not there, and most people say things on there that you don’t want to hear,” Beasley explained Sunday after the Bills beat the Dolphins.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I agree with every single word Beasley said. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. Social media is often a toxic wasteland of garbage.

People faking their lives on social media don’t want you to believe that’s true, but it is.

If getting off Twitter and other social media platforms makes your life better, I would suggest doing it. You won’t regret it.

For example, I recently deleted my Facebook. There wasn’t any real specific reason why, but it also provided no benefit. At that point, why do I have it? The answer is I don’t know and I decided to dump it.

Beasley made the same decision with his Twitter and I can’t knock him at all for it.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Beasley’s comments!