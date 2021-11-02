Cole Beasley Says Getting Rid Of Twitter Was A ‘Weight Lifted’ Off Him

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley had some wise comments after deleting his Twitter.

Beasley was very outspoken going into the season about the NFL’s coronavirus vaccine rules, and he received an intense amount of backlash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, his Twitter is now gone and Beasley no regrets about getting rid of it.

NFL fans have been harassing Bills receiver Cole Beasley (@Bease11) for being unvaccinated.@dhookstead says you’re a clown if you treat someone like a second-class citizen over their vaccination status and these fans should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/X0Xs3X86bD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2021

“The real world is out here and not there, and most people say things on there that you don’t want to hear,” Beasley explained Sunday after the Bills beat the Dolphins.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Cole Beasley’s been more in the headlines this season for his tweets than his play. The day after the #Bills win over KC he deleted the account. “It was definitely a weight lifted and I feel like I did the right thing.” Beasley had his best game of ’21 today with 10/110 pic.twitter.com/ObwpuqgC1D — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 1, 2021

I agree with every single word Beasley said. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. Social media is often a toxic wasteland of garbage.

People faking their lives on social media don’t want you to believe that’s true, but it is.

Social media distorts and warps people’s minds. The latest example is a dumbass model who did a photo shoot with her dead dad’s casket. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook aren’t real places and nothing on them matters. Go outside and live life. pic.twitter.com/nj5QVMROcc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2021

If getting off Twitter and other social media platforms makes your life better, I would suggest doing it. You won’t regret it.

For example, I recently deleted my Facebook. There wasn’t any real specific reason why, but it also provided no benefit. At that point, why do I have it? The answer is I don’t know and I decided to dump it.

Beasley made the same decision with his Twitter and I can’t knock him at all for it.

