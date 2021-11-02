Man Allegedly Murdered Wife, 2 Children Before Committing Suicide, Police Say

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before killing himself Saturday near Colorado Springs, according to police.

A 911 caller reported that someone had been “possibly seriously injured and needed help” at a home in northern El Paso County, The Gazette reported.

Christof Kreb is believed to have killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, and their two adopted children, Felicity and Barrett, before committing suicide at their home, reported The Gazette.(RELATED: California Lottery Winner Killed In Double Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma, Reports Say)

A Colorado father killed his wife, two of their children and himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday. https://t.co/K5uFq81zLo — The Denver Post (@denverpost) November 1, 2021

Christof owned Specialty Sports & Supply, a local gun shop in Colorado Springs, the outlet reported. Yvette was an Army veteran and stay-at-home-mom for the family’s 9 children.

Alexa Gromko was a family friend of the Krebs since 2010. “This is a devastating loss for this community, and the surviving members are going to need lots of care, compassion, and support,” Gromko said about the alleged murder-suicide, according to The Gazette.

Gromko described Yvette as “a fierce advocate for children with disabilities, adoption, and dwarfism,” The Gazette reported. “She made it her mission to give those children a chance at a good life,” Gromko said about Yvette and the family’s six adopted children from China.

“They had faith as a family. It’s tragic. Whoever did whatever, it’s tragic,” a neighbor said, reported The Gazette.