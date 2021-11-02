Deion Sanders Releases Statement On His Health After Missing Multiple Jackson State Games

Deion Sanders has broken his silence after missing multiple Jackson State games.

According to Larry Brown Sports, the former NFL legend missed his second straight college game this past weekend because of an unknown health issue that put him in the hospital. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

Sanders released a statement on Twitter addressing the situation. While he didn’t reveal many details, he did write in part, “As you know, recovering from my recent surgeries has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.) Thank GOD I have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses and I am still under their care.”

You can read his full statement below.

It sounds like whatever Sanders is dealing with is very serious. College football coaches don’t miss multiple games unless there’s something substantial going on.

There are guys who don’t skip games when their wife gives birth. So, you better have a great reason for why you’re not on the sideline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

While Sanders didn’t provide many details, I think it’s safe to say that he’s clearly dealing with something serious.

You never want to see anyone end up in the hospital, especially for an extended period of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

Hopefully, Sanders bounces back ASAP and can get back to coaching the Tigers.