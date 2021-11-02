Enes Kanter Continues To Speak Out Against China, Supports The People In Hong Kong

NBA player Enes Kanter continued to rip China in a recent video.

The Boston Celtics center posted a video Tuesday ripping China for the country’s treatment of Hong Kong, and he didn’t hold back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We must hold the Chinese government accountable. To everyone watching, I hope you will join me. We must do everything we can to free Hong Kong. We must support Hongkongers and their struggle for freedom,” Kanter told his followers. You can watch his full comments below.

Ruthless Dictator XI JINPING and the Cultish Chinese Communist Party,

hear me loud and clear: Hong Kong will be FREE! To all Hongkongers watching,

please know that I stand with you. You are not Chinese, you are not British,

you are Hongkongers!#FreeHongKong pic.twitter.com/BatB1KkjFo — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 2, 2021

Enes Kanter might be the bravest guy to ever play in the NBA. As I’ve said before, his stand against China will likely cost him his career, but he doesn’t seem to care.

He’s taking a stand against oppression and he’s clearly calculated that it means enough to him to suffer the backlash.

China, Nike and the NBA are all incredibly close, and that’s why so many involved with the league refuse to speak out against the dictatorship.

Remember when Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong and China had a complete meltdown? Well, what Kanter is doing is substantially more vocal and he’s only escalating the situation.

To the owner of @Nike, Phil Knight How about I book plane tickets for us

and let’s fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor

camps and you can see it with your

own eyes.@KingJames @Jumpman23

you guys are welcome to come too.#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 26, 2021

We’ll see how China responds, but I can promise you they won’t be happy.