Editorial

Enes Kanter Continues To Speak Out Against China, Supports The People In Hong Kong

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NBA player Enes Kanter continued to rip China in a recent video.

The Boston Celtics center posted a video Tuesday ripping China for the country's treatment of Hong Kong, and he didn't hold back.

“We must hold the Chinese government accountable. To everyone watching, I hope you will join me. We must do everything we can to free Hong Kong. We must support Hongkongers and their struggle for freedom,” Kanter told his followers. You can watch his full comments below.

Enes Kanter might be the bravest guy to ever play in the NBA. As I’ve said before, his stand against China will likely cost him his career, but he doesn’t seem to care.

He’s taking a stand against oppression and he’s clearly calculated that it means enough to him to suffer the backlash.

China, Nike and the NBA are all incredibly close, and that’s why so many involved with the league refuse to speak out against the dictatorship.

Remember when Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong and China had a complete meltdown? Well, what Kanter is doing is substantially more vocal and he’s only escalating the situation.

We’ll see how China responds, but I can promise you they won’t be happy.