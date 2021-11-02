EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Cuddy Camaro Says His Lyrics Aren’t A Threat Against President Joe Biden, Explains ‘Art Is Subjective’

Rapper Cuddy Camaro wants people to know his lyrics don’t represent a threat to President Joe Biden.

In Camaro's song "FJB," there are lyrics that some might feel are a threat against the 46th President of the United States.

The lyrics are as follows:

F**k Joe Biden, f**k him (Gang)

Worst President, got my mama out here cussing

If he touch another kid

Then this choppa get to bustin’ (Blick)

F**k Joe Biden

F**k Joe Biden, f**k him (Turn up)

Monday, the Secret Service told me, “The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations, we can tell you that the Secret Service takes any and all threats to a protectee seriously.”

In an exclusive statement to me, Cuddy Camaro clarified the situation from his point of view and made it clear he had no intention of threatening anyone.

“Art is subjective so it’s up for interpretation. I can confidently say 1000% that it wasn’t intended to be a threat by any means,” he explained.

He also tweeted that the line about a “choppa get to bustin'” was in no way a direct threat to anyone and was just meant to be a line “from a banger.”

“This choppa get to bustin” doesn’t have a target and isn’t a threat towards anyone. It’s just a bar from a banger. — Jackson Alexander (@cuddycamaro) November 2, 2021

Do you agree with the lyrics and his artistic freedom? It seems like he’s set in his ways and feels like he has nothing to apologize for.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but there’s no doubt “FJB” is generating a ton of attention online.