Father Allegedly Murdered Daughter’s Boyfriend Who Sold Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring, Police Say

A Washington father was arrested on Oct. 29 after he allegedly murdered his daughter’s boyfriend who sold her into a sex trafficking ring.

Sixty-year-old John Eisenman allegedly confronted the 19-year-old boyfriend at Airway Heights, where he kidnapped him, then proceeded to bash him in the head with a cinderblock and repeatedly stabbed him to death, according to a Facebook post from the Spokane Police Department (SPD). (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Human Smugglers Take Advantage Of Weak Border)

Man killed his daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring, police say. https://t.co/o5s4JhS4dZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2021

Eisenman discovered that his daughter was allegedly sold into a sex trafficking ring in the Seattle area and learned that her boyfriend may have been responsible in October of 2020. He was able to get his daughter back home safely within the same month, according to the SPD.

After Eisenman allegedly bashed the victim’s head in with a cinderblock and repeatedly stabbed him, he drove to an area in North Spokane County, where he abandoned the car with the body still inside, police said.

The body was discovered when the car was moved to Everett in October 2021, after people rummaged through the vehicle for parts and found the body, according to the SPD.

Eisenman was arrested for first-degree murder, however the investigation remains ongoing, police said.