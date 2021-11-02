Georgia Is Number One In The First Playoff Rankings, Alabama Is Second

Georgia is at the top of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The first playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Bulldogs are sitting in the top spot after a dominating first couple months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is two, Michigan State is three and Oregon is four. Ohio State and Cincy are just outside at five and six.

It’s impossible to argue with Georgia being in the top spot. There’s no other team that deserves to be number one.

The Bulldogs have looked insanely impressive.

As for Alabama being number two, you can prepare for some heads to explode. Fans aren’t going to like that, despite the fact it’s probably fair.

Outside of a bad game on the road against a solid Texas A&M squad, the Crimson Tide have looked unbeatable.

My favorite part of the rankings? Wisconsin is number 21! We’re not dead just yet, folks! We’re not dead, yet!

Wisconsin kicked Iowa’s ass and ran the Hawkeyes off the field. The haters and critics told me it wasn’t possible. Yet again, I was right. Next stop: Big Ten title game pic.twitter.com/jQhGmKB3fz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

Now, let’s buckle up and get ready for some action this Saturday!