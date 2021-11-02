Florida Football Coach Dan Mullen Seems To Think He Doesn’t Need To Recruit During The Season

Florida football coach Dan Mullen seems to think recruiting isn’t an around the clock activity in the SEC.

In a video tweeted Monday by @dayneyoung, Mullen was asked about recruiting and he responded by informing the media he’ll talk about recruiting when he focuses on it after the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound strange? Just wait until you see his body language in the video.

The video of this is even worse 😳 https://t.co/Pb5pUllKAd pic.twitter.com/5VvVrGIjM2 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) November 1, 2021

Well, this response might help explain why the Gators seem to have fallen off a cliff since last season. Someone forgot to tell Mullen that recruiting is a 24/7 event in major college football.

It’s not something you just do when you feel like it after the season. It’s something you have to do at all times.

If you don’t, star players end up at rival schools.

#Gators coach Dan Mullen asked about recruiting: “We’re in the season now. We’ll do recruiting after the season – when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting.” — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) November 1, 2021

Also, this mashup of Kirby Smart talking about recruiting compared to Mullen is very telling. Hell, it’s downright infuriating if you’re a Florida fan.

Kirby (Saturday): “You better always be recruiting because if you’re not somebody else is.” Dan Mullen: (Today) “When it gets to recruiting time we will talk about recruiting.” pic.twitter.com/6gm6KoU2lz — David Soderquist (@SoderquistGC) November 1, 2021

I previously speculated that Mullen could be done at the end of the season, and that’s now starting to look like a real possibility.

Dabo Swinney to LSU? James Franklin to USC? Dan Mullen fired? Prepare for multiple coaching changes this offseason. Embrace the chaos! pic.twitter.com/pMNl0C87pC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

The train appears to be off the track in Gainesville, and fans should be very concerned.