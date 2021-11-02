Editorial

Florida Football Coach Dan Mullen Seems To Think He Doesn’t Need To Recruit During The Season

Dan Mullen (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dayneyoung/status/1455223370031767558)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Florida football coach Dan Mullen seems to think recruiting isn’t an around the clock activity in the SEC.

In a video tweeted Monday by @dayneyoung, Mullen was asked about recruiting and he responded by informing the media he’ll talk about recruiting when he focuses on it after the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound strange? Just wait until you see his body language in the video.

Well, this response might help explain why the Gators seem to have fallen off a cliff since last season. Someone forgot to tell Mullen that recruiting is a 24/7 event in major college football.

It’s not something you just do when you feel like it after the season. It’s something you have to do at all times.

If you don’t, star players end up at rival schools.

Also, this mashup of Kirby Smart talking about recruiting compared to Mullen is very telling. Hell, it’s downright infuriating if you’re a Florida fan.

I previously speculated that Mullen could be done at the end of the season, and that’s now starting to look like a real possibility.

The train appears to be off the track in Gainesville, and fans should be very concerned.