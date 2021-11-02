Homeowner Displaying ‘Lets Go Brandon’ Sign, Trump Banners Fined $50 A Day

A Florida man is being fined $50 each day he displays “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon” banners outside his home, according to WMBB.

Marvin Peavy hung the three-story-tall banners outside his house in Walton County, Florida, reported WMBB.

“I’m here on the beach, and I got a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” Peavy said, reported the outlet. “That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I’m a republican and I’m supporting Donald Trump.” (RELATED: Twitter Mob Freaks Out Over Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,’ Compares Him To ISIS)

A compliance magistrate said Peavy’s “Trump Won” banner violated Walton County’s land development code during a code enforcement hearing last month, reported WMBB. The banner’s content is irrelevant to violating the land-use code, according to Walton County Code Compliance Official Michael Lynch, WMBB reported.

“People admire people that stand up, and we have got to start standing up,” Chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee Bill Fletcher said about Peavy, WMBB reported. “He is the epitome of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right.”

Peavy has no plans to take the banners down, according to WMBB.

The Walton County Code Compliance Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.