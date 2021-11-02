Georgia Southern Hires Clay Helton As The New Head Football Coach Of The Eagles

Clay Helton is the new football coach at Georgia Southern.

Helton, who was fired by USC earlier in the season, has agreed to terms to become the new coach of the Eagles, according to Ross Dellenger.

He will start immediately building a staff at GSU, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll actually take over game responsibilities until the season is over.

Georgia Southern has finalized the deal and hired former USC coach Clay Helton, sources tell @SINow. The nicest man in college football is back in college football after just a six-week hiatus. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 2, 2021

Helton will start at GSU immediately. He is expected to recruit and at least observe GSU practices while building a staff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 2, 2021

Well, it didn’t take long at all for Helton to land on his feet after USC showed him the door. Granted, GSU is a far cry from the bright lights of Los Angeles, but it’s still D1 football.

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters for Helton. If he wants to get a P5 job again, then he has to prove he can win at a smaller school first.

GSU will provide him with that opportunity. The Eagles are in very fertile recruiting grounds, are located in a state that is passionate about the sport and he will have the support from within the program to win.

All the way around, it seems like the perfect situation for Helton as he tries to build his career back up.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

Now, we just have to wait and see what he can do with the Eagles!