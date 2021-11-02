Editorial

Georgia Southern Hires Clay Helton As The New Head Football Coach Of The Eagles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Clay Helton of USC Trojans reacts as Kedon Slovis #9 comes off the field to punt on fourth down during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Clay Helton is the new football coach at Georgia Southern.

Helton, who was fired by USC earlier in the season, has agreed to terms to become the new coach of the Eagles, according to Ross Dellenger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will start immediately building a staff at GSU, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll actually take over game responsibilities until the season is over.

Well, it didn’t take long at all for Helton to land on his feet after USC showed him the door. Granted, GSU is a far cry from the bright lights of Los Angeles, but it’s still D1 football.

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters for Helton. If he wants to get a P5 job again, then he has to prove he can win at a smaller school first.

GSU will provide him with that opportunity. The Eagles are in very fertile recruiting grounds, are located in a state that is passionate about the sport and he will have the support from within the program to win.

All the way around, it seems like the perfect situation for Helton as he tries to build his career back up.

Now, we just have to wait and see what he can do with the Eagles!