‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your Arse’: Greta Thunberg Flames Global Climate Summit, Leads ‘Blah Blah Blah’ Chants

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was filmed on Monday protesting the United Nations climate conference (COP26), chanting, “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse.”

The 18-year-old joined a group of protestors outside the site of the convention in Glasgow, Scotland, to voice her opposition to world leaders’ lack of decisive action against climate change, according to The Independent.

Thunberg retweeted the footage of her performance, captioning it, “When in Scotland…”

Another video of the demonstration showed her decrying the conference’s lack of substance, accusing the participating politicians of “pretending to take our futures seriously.”

“Change is not coming from inside there. That is not leadership. This is leadership. This is what leadership looks like,” Thunberg said, addressing the crowd, which burst into applause and cheering. (RELATED: ‘America Is Back’: Biden Unveils Sweeping Oil, Gas Regulations That Would Cut Methane Emissions By 41 Million Tons)

“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet,” the young activist exclaimed. “No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there!”

While in Glasgow, Thunberg is also expected to attend another major climate strike on Nov. 5.

“Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem,” she tweeted.

Thunberg pledged in April to skip the COP26, citing coronavirus vaccine inequality as the reason.