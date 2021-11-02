Jean Rounds, Wife of Sen. Mike Rounds, Dies Of Cancer

Jean Rounds, the wife of Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, died Tuesday at the age of 65 after a multi-year battle with cancer.

“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us,” Rounds tweeted.

The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. pic.twitter.com/XbeXFbIj64 — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) November 2, 2021

“The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family,” he continued.

Jean Rounds publicly battled a rare form of sarcoma located on her sciatic nerve. Both Roundses urged at-risk Americans to receive regular cancer screenings. Numerous colleagues, including Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Democratic Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, and Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, expressed condolences. (RELATED: Former Secretary Of Defense Donald Rumsfeld Dies)

A life-long South Dakota resident, Jean Rounds attended South Dakota State University before working for the State Planning Bureau and the Department of Transportation, according to the Argus Leader. As South Dakota first lady from 2003-2011, she helped promote literacy programs.