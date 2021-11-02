Jesse Watters Reveals Why 44% Of Democrats Don’t Want Biden To Run In 2024

“The Five” co-host Jesse Watters reacted on Tuesday to a poll that reveals 44% of Democrats want another person to run in 2024 besides current President Joe Biden.

“The Democrats – I know, because I know Democrats – they want power. That’s the most important thing. So this poll acknowledges it, ” the Fox News host said. (RELATED: Biden Blames Russia, OPEC Nations For Skyrocketing Gas Prices)

WATCH:

The new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll, referenced by Watters, found that 44% of Democrats want someone else to be the Democrat nominee in 2024.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats/Republicans have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden/Donald Trump is the party’s nominee, or if someone else is the party’s nominee?” Thirty-six percent of Democrats, however, thought Biden would be the best candidate in 2024.

“They [Democrats] don’t think that Joe Biden can win re-election,” Watters continued. “They think his presidency is so far costing them power in the house. Democrats obviously want their agenda enacted and so far Joe Biden has not really been effective in enacting their agenda.”

The host then added, “Democrats want to be inspired. That’s why Democrats usually vote for the guy that sends the thrill down their leg … Is Joe Biden inspiring Democrats? No. He can barely make it through a speech on a teleprompter. He’s boring and threatening their hold on power.”

The poll Watters referenced is far from the only one producing bad news for the Biden administration. Over the weekend, a poll conducted by NBC News indicated that just 22% of Americans believe the U.S. is heading in the right direction, while 71% believe it is not.

In late September, another poll revealed that more than half of Americans believe that Biden is not “mentally sharp” and is not a “good role model.”