Biden Blames Russia, OPEC Nations For Skyrocketing Gas Prices

President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday that gas prices have skyrocketed due to Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) refusing to “pump more oil.”

Biden delivered his remarks during the United Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, where he was asked to comment on when Americans could expect to see everyday prices come down, including those of gas.

The president reiterated his administration’s assertion that the uptick in consumer prices was, first and foremost, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“If you take a look at gas prices… That is a consequence of, thus far, the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil,” Biden said. “We’ll see what happens on that score sooner than later.”

Joe Biden blames OPEC and Russia for gas prices being so high, ignoring his own energy policies that have made America more dependent on foreign energy. pic.twitter.com/376PpWv1aq — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 2, 2021

Despite his decisions to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and impose a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters, the president has accused OPEC of being unwilling to significantly ramp up their production of oil to combat rising gasoline prices. (RELATED: Top OPEC Official Blames High Gas Prices On Global Shift To Renewable Energy)

“[T]he idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia and other major producers are not going to pump more oil so people can have gasoline to get to and from work, for example, is not right,” Biden said Sunday at the G20 summit.

Many OPEC members have shunned Biden’s pleas, arguing that they shouldn’t produce oil at a faster rate due to the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, according to Al Jazeera.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a report mid-October, forecasting that American households could see their energy expenditures go up as high as 54% compared to the winter of 2021.