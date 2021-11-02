Keanu Reeves Continues To Prove He’s An Awesome Guy, Casually Helps Carry Equipment On The Set Of ‘John Wick 4’

An awesome video of Keanu Reeves is circulating the web.

In a video tweeted by @CultureCrave, the Hollywood superstar could be seen carrying around equipment on the set of "John Wick 4."

Yes, you read that correctly. One of the most famous actors on the planet isn’t above getting his hands dirty and carrying equipment around.

Check out the awesome video below.

Keanu Reeves helping the ‘John Wick 4’ production team move equipment 👏 pic.twitter.com/is10GQ8KEr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 1, 2021

The best part about this video is that even when someone stepped up and offered to take it off his hands, Reeves refused to not help out.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone out there who didn’t already know this fact. Most famous people aren’t great.

In fact, I’d argue that the vast majority of them are awful. What you see on TV and in the movies is very different from real life.

Many are arrogant and think they’re way above doing simple tasks like carrying equipment. Not Keanu Reeves! When he sees someone who needs assistance, he doesn’t hesitate to step up and help.

That’s why he’s a great dude and an example of what we need more of in this world.

Props to him for being one hell of an awesome dude.