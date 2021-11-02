LGBTQ Group Gives DaBaby Green Light To Perform But Not Dave Chappelle Over ‘Closer’ Comments

An LGBTQ organization said rapper DaBaby has done the work and can perform again on stage, but Dave Chappelle can’t, following comments in his “The Closer” special.

The CEO for Relationship Unleashed (RU), Gwendolyn D. Clemons, said she and the group gave the 29-year-old rapper the greenlight for his performance at Rolling Loud in New York last week and any future concerts following his NSFW rant about gay people, women and AIDS, TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival)

The rapper told the crowd during a recent show that, if they “didn’t show up” that day “with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases,” then put their “cellphone lighter up,” according to The Grio.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby reportedly said. “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Clemons said the performer has met with 100+ other LGBTQ advocate groups and said they feel they got through to him on why his comments about gay people and AIDS was hurtful. (RELATED: DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge)

RU told the rapper how HIV/AIDS affects people in his native Charlotte, North Carolina, and Clemons said she believes he did not understand what he was saying and was coming from a place of ignorance, the outlet noted.

However, when it comes to the legendary comedian, the group’s CEO said Chappelle’s has not shown any empathy or remorse over following his transgender community comments. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

Chappelle has slammed attacks over “The Closer” being about him versus the LGBTQ community, and said his new special is about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”

During Chappelle’s special, he also talked about the DaBaby, and said how the rapper allegedly killed someone and wasn’t canceled, but after he made comments about people “sucking d**k in the parking lot” of the rapper’s show, he was.