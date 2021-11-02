REPORT: Von Miller’s Teammates Not Helping To Pay For His Halloween Party Helped Lead To A Trade

Von Miller’s legendary Halloween party reportedly played a role in the Broncos trading him.

Miller was traded Monday to the Rams after an incredible career in Denver, and he'll now join Los Angeles as they chase a Super Bowl.

However, it might not all have been about football.

A few notes on the Von Miller trade:

– #Broncos had to eat the majority of the salary for this to happen and to get the capital they did.

– Broncos are adding picks that could be used for a QB this upcoming offseason. We’ll see

– Von was a bit surprised by the news.

– — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 1, 2021

According to Pro Football Network, Miller’s teammates not helping to pay for his legendary Halloween party led to some issues in the locker room.

Pro Football Network wrote the following:

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFN that Miller became upset when teammates declined to kick in for his annual Halloween party … Miller’s request for financial help came as a surprise to his teammates. They had assumed they were invited guests to the party, not co-hosts. Miller even wanted rookies to contribute several thousand dollars for an event that they had no role in planning.

If this is true, it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard about. Pro Football Network added that the lack of financial assistance might have led to Miller having issues with locker room chemistry.

Well, that’s no longer a concern because he doesn’t play for the team anymore.

The only people who truly know what kind of role the Halloween party played are Miller and management, but the fact this report is even out there is crazy.

If you’re going to throw a banger, you can’t ask other people to kick in some money. That’s not cool. If it’s your party, then it’s on you.

If you want to ask some people to bring some booze, go for it. Allegedly asking them to kick in some cash is a bridge too far.

However, it all worked out in the end because Miller is now on a legit contender. He’s in a much better position than he was a couple days ago. If his Halloween party had to help grease the tracks to get the trade done, then so be it!