Armed Robbers Try To Invade Home Dressed As Trick-Or-Treaters, Police Say

Two armed robbers attempted to invade a New York home Sunday night by disguising themselves as trick-or-treaters, according to police.

The man and woman, disguised as trick-or-treaters, allegedly stopped by a Sheepshead Bay home and knocked on the door asking for some candy while the man pulled out a gun on the homeowner, KXAS-TV reported. (RELATED: 2 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Halloween Party Shooting)

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the suspects arrived at the home and the 37-year-old homeowner answered the door to hand out candy, according to the outlet.

As the man was getting ready to hand out candy to the suspects, that is when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun on the man and tried forcing his way into the home. The other suspect ran towards Norstrand Avenue, as another suspect arrived at the home and tried forcing his way in, according to KXAS-TV. (RELATED: Intruder Grabs Knife From House, Attacks Person In Wheelchair Before Homeowner Grabs His Gun)

The man was punched repeatedly by one of the suspects but he was able to hold them off long enough to lock the door to protect his wife and 8-year-old son, KXAS-TV reported.

According to police, the suspects allegedly left behind a bag that contained a stun gun, zip ties, and tape. Police are still on the lookout for the three suspects, according to KXAS-TV.