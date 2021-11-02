Scottie Pippen Complains He Never Got As Much Credit As Michael Jordan

It sounds like Scottie Pippen resents how he’s viewed compared to Michael Jordan.

Pippen and Jordan won six rings together while playing for the Chicago Bulls and there's never been a doubt that the latter was the true face of the franchise.

In his new book “Unguarded,” Pippen laments how his teammates and him were viewed differently.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in the book, according to the New York Post.

In case you were wondering whether or not Pippen and Jordan are close, the answer is now. Pippen wrote, “Michael and I aren’t close and never have been,” and revealed he never wished Jordan condolences after the NBA legend’s father was killed.

I’ll be honest with you. It’s pretty embarrassing how Pippen continues to fire shots in an apparent attempt to stay relevant.

He should enjoy his money in retirement and not get involved in taking shots at others, especially guys who helped him win rings.

Let’s not forget that he said in an interview with Dan Patrick that Phil Jackson was apparently racist for the way he coached Pippen.

The former Bulls star walked back those claims in the book, according to the same report, but it doesn’t change the fact the words left his mouth.

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

I truly don’t understand why Pippen is continuing to bring up the Bulls and try to get attention. It makes no sense to me at all.