‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Is ‘Going To Freak People Out A Lot’

It sounds like “Stranger Things” season four is going to be a terrifying time.

Millions of fans are waiting for the newest season of the hit Netflix show, and all we really know for sure is that it’s dropping in 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Members of the cast have started leaking details and hints, and Finn Wolfhard’s latest comments will have fans going crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

“We say it every year like, ‘This season’s scarier. This season’s scarier.’ This season is like truly messed up, and it’s going to freak people out a lot…You know the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven’t seen before in the show, which is really refreshing because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care,” Wolfhard explained during an appearance on “The Matt Wilkinson Show,” according to WinterIsComing.Net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Everything I’ve heard about season four of the hit show has only made me more excited and pumped up about whatever might be coming.

“Stranger Things” didn’t become one of the best shows on TV by holding back. It became one of the best shows on TV by always cranking things up to 100.

That’s why it’s loved by millions of people around the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Now, we sit and wait for 2022 to roll around so that we can get some new “Stranger Things” episodes. It’s been more than two years since season three dropped.

I know that might sound hard to believe, but it’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited about for season three!