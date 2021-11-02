The Texans Don’t Trade Deshaun Watson Before The Deadline

The trade deadline has passed without Deshaun Watson being moved.

The trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon, and the Houston Texans didn’t trade the star dual-threat quarterback, who currently faces more than allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And… the NFL trade deadline has arrived. All quiet on the Deshaun Watson front as expected. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) November 2, 2021

Despite all the nonstop chatter for the past several months about whether or not the Texans would ultimately move Watson, he’ll be with the team for the rest of the year.

It’s hard to believe that this is how the situation played out. All we’ve heard about is how the Dolphins and other teams were interested, and how the Texans were open to moving him after maybe not being originally down with the idea.

Deshaun Watson is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault and the NFL has cleared him to play. Should a player facing these allegations be allowed anywhere near the field? Well, Roger Goodell is fine with it! pic.twitter.com/1L4YnOilAA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2021

Well, they’re stuck with him now and I’m guessing you still won’t see him on the field in the near future. Outside of the allegations against him, Watson has shown zero interest in ever playing for the Texans again.

It’s hard to imagine the Texans putting Watson on the field considering how against playing he has been for awhile.

That means he’ll remain glued to the bench while cashing checks.

The NFL Announces Major News About Deshaun Watson. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/8wkOjPuMVn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2021

I can’t wait to see how this all spins up again as soon as the offseason gets here. That should be fun!