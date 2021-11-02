‘The Delta Variant Of Trumpism’: Van Jones Calls Glenn Youngkin A Disease During Election Coverage

CNN’s Van Jones referred to Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin as a disease during Tuesday night’s election coverage.

Jones said that Youngkin was essentially the “Delta variant of Trumpism” who posed a danger because he could potentially spread faster and farther. (RELATED: ‘People In The Black Community Don’t Trust You’: Sunny Hostin Challenges Van Jones Over Support For Trump Policies)

WATCH:

“When this election is over in Virginia, we will know have we seen the emergence of the Delta variant of Trumpism,” Jones began. “The Delta variant of Trumpism. In other words, Youngkin, same disease, but spreads a lot faster and can get a lot more places. The suburbs, if they fall to him –”

“That is implying that Youngkin is more dangerous than the former president,” Anderson Cooper pushed back.

“Well, more easy to spread, more easy to spread, because if you are looking at what he is doing. He is playing footsie with the worst of Trumpism,” Jones continued, arguing that Youngkin was positioning himself as a champion for parents while he pushed a message that was dangerous.

“He is using all of the Critical Race Theory head fakes and head nods which is a softer version of a very, virulent kind of anti-black posture … this is a big deal, because if this is a pathway to flirt with Trumpism, to flirt with Trump, and still win the suburbs, that is a new development for us,” Jones concluded.