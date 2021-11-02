Vince Coglianese Says Virginia Dems ‘Ignore’ Voters Because They Are ‘Beholden’ To Donors

Radio show host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese said that Virginia Democrats are ignoring voters because they are “beholden” to the “donor class,” during an interview Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Coglianese said that Democrats may learn a “tough lesson” tonight as vote totals appear to favor Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

WATCH:

Coglianese blamed the mistakes by Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s campaign — particularly a debate when McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” — on his commitment to appeasing donors and teacher unions.

“[Democrats] are so beholden to the donor class that they ignore the concerns of the voters broadly,” Coglianese said. “That really is the message of Terry McAuliffe’s campaign. Every time he did something buffoonish, the answer was he was serving some sort of money interest and not the voters themselves.”

The radio show host reminded viewers that McAuliffe’s debate-stage blunder occurred nearly 12 days after early voting began in the Commonwealth, and said that some Democrats who voted before the debate may be regretting their vote. (RELATED: McAuliffe Falsely Claimed Youngkin Holding Event With Donald Trump Night Before Election)

Both Coglianese and Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson condemned the McAuliffe campaign strategy of hosting American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on the final night of his rally. Education was a leading issue among voters in the Virginia gubernatorial race and Weingarten was a leader in keeping schools closed.

Parents in Virginia were more favorable towards Youngkin than McAuliffe with 52% saying they trusted Youngkin more on education, compared to 44% who said they trust McAuliffe, according to a Fox News poll.

“The answer to [voters preferring Youngkin on education] is not bringing out the person who made parents miserable over the course of the last 18 months,” Coglianese said.