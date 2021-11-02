Prepare For ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four With All My Season Three Cast Interviews

“Yellowstone” season four starts this Sunday, and I have the perfect way for all of you to prepare.

Prior to the start of season three in 2020, I spent some time talking with multiple members of the cast about the show’s insane success and what to expect going forward. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Naturally, the interviews didn’t disappoint at all. Let’s all take a little drop down memory lane and fire them up below.

1) Cole Hauser (Rip):

2) Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton):

3) Josh Holloway (Roarke Morris):

4) Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton):

I seriously hope you’re all as fired up and ready for Sunday night as I am. It’s been far too long since season three ended, and fans are ready to find out what the Duttons are up to.

Seeing as how the ending of season three was the greatest cliffhanger ever, it’s not hard to understand why fans can’t wait to get back to the ranch.

Who is alive? Who is dead? Who orchestrated the attacks? We have so many questions that need to be answered!

All I know for sure is that I’m super excited, and Sunday truly can’t get here fast enough. I’ve spent months and months floating different theories, and we’ll soon get some answers.

Yellowstone is back in less than two weeks, and I’m fired up. It’s the best show on TV, and it’s not hard to see why. @Yellowstone celebrates family, loyalty and a lifestyle most Hollywood series ignore or outright mock. pic.twitter.com/8O74uR9gNd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to catch the start of season four. I can’t wait!