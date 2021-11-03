19-Year-Old Beats Out Incumbent School Board Member

A 19-year-old won a New Jersey school board race against an incumbent member by a 17-point margin in Tuesday’s election.

Nicholas Seppy defeated Terre Alabarda with a 58% to 41% margin in the local Egg Harbor Township school board election for an unexpired one-year term, according to the Press of Atlantic City. The 19-year-old attained 4,042 votes while his opponent earned 2,830, along with five write-ins.

19 year-old @NicholasSeppy obliterated one of school board members who ruined his senior year last year by 17 points. Boom. pic.twitter.com/YRPQ0AvGav — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 3, 2021

Seppy announced his victory via Instagram with vows to ensure that Egg Harbor Township stands firm in its “standard of education and our efficient process of our budget.” (RELATED: CRT Opponents Win Big In School Board Elections Across America)

“My passion for the community of Egg Harbor Township is entirely everlasting, I aspire to set a positive example for our district,” Seppy said. “EHT shall have an excellent reputation, in both our standard of education and our efficient process of our budget. I would like to thank all who have supported me over these past two years, without you none of this would have ever been possible.”

“I would also like to thank my opponent, Ms. Terre Alabarda, for running a strong and fair election,” he continued. “To all of Egg Harbor Township, I love you and will do my absolute best to represent you for many years to come!!”

Seppy lost his 2020 school board bid where six candidates competed for three open seats, the Press of Atlantic City previously reported. Patrick Ireland won with 9,848 votes, followed by Michael Price with 8,896 and Tamika Gilbert-Floyd who attained 8,139 total votes. Seppy came in last with 6,600.

Seppy said via Facebook that he served as a student representative for the Board of Education during his senior year of high school.

Alabarda said that she will provide for the children “from the other side” and promised to make a “bigger impact” in the future.

“I want to thank everyone for their support. I came up short this time,” she said via Facebook. “I guess I will have to support our children from the other side of the room! I collected as many signs I could and I will keep them safe until next time! In the meantime, please invite your EHT friends so that we can make a bigger impact next time!”