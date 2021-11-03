Biden Lands In US, Stunned Into Silence By Virginia Shocker

President Joe Biden looked upset and declined to take questions from reporters as he walked off Air Force One Wednesday morning.

Biden, 78, looked at the ground with a concerned look on his face after a poor performance by Democratic candidates in several key states. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Biden carried the state by 10 percentage points in 2020.

Biden predicted Tuesday that McAuliffe would win the gubernatorial race and said he did not think that his low approval ratings will affect the outcome of the race.

“We’re gonna win,” Biden told a reporter. “I think we’re gonna win in Virginia.”

But on Wednesday, Biden would not answer questions from reporters about the Virginia race, according to CNN.

Biden looks crestfallen after Youngkin’s crushing Virginia victory https://t.co/H2yQFoy0VO pic.twitter.com/jt1ShX2CCh — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2021

The governor’s race in New Jersey between incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, remains too close to call.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week,” Biden said Tuesday before leaving Europe, The New York Post reported.

Former Vice Preident Mike Pence congratulated Youngkin on Twitter Tuesday. Pence tweeted, “Glenn will serve the people of Old Dominion well with common sense Conservative policies that will benefit parents, families, and hard-working Virginians! The Conservative Comeback is HERE!”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called Youngkin’s win a “political earthquake.”

Biden traveled to Glasgow, Scotland to participate in the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26). (RELATED: World’s Third-Largest Emitter Pledges To Achieve Carbon Neutrality Two Decades Later Than Climate Summit Goal)

At the conference, Biden claimed in an exaggerated whisper that the economy in the United States was improving.

“The proof of the pudding’s in the eating,” Biden said. “I feel confident that we’re going together done what we have to do at home in order to deliver.”