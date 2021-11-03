The Braves Winning The World Series In Game 6 Gets Okay TV Ratings

The Atlanta Braves smashing the Astros 7-0 in game six to win the World Series got okay TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Braves winning game six and locking down the World Series title over the Astros averaged 11.76 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

Despite the fact the World Series hasn’t gotten great TV ratings since game one started, the past few games definitely saw higher ratings than the first few.

Obviously, averaging 11.76 million viewers in the early data isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s better than what we saw at the start of the series between the Astros and Braves.

With game six being a possible championship clinching game for Atlanta, it makes sense that more people would tune in that what we saw in the early data for games one and two.

Despite the numbers seeing a bump as the series progressed, they were still far from great, and that’s an issue the MLB needs to figure out before the 2022 season gets underway.