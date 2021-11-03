Mass Protests Against Vaccine Mandates Sweep Across The Globe

People around the world gathered Wednesday in a mass effort to protest vaccine mandates sweeping the U.S., as well as other nations, kicking off a worldwide “walkout.”

According to the Children’s Health Defense (CHD), a “Worldwide Walkout” event was planned for Nov. 3. The CHD said they planned to partner with other organizations and individuals to encourage a global “walk out” of work by calling in sick, taking a personal day, and pulling children out of schools to join in on the protests.

FINAL UPDATE: TODAY’S THE DAY 🙌 Be safe out there + we’ll see you at the barricades! “No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand.” — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CHD chairman and chief legal counselhttps://t.co/ZW06q1p7UJ pic.twitter.com/J0qcGH1yRM — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) November 3, 2021

The live broadcast event in New York City was sponsored by other organizations NY Freedom Rally and Teachers For Choice. The event in the city featured notable speakers such as Michael Kane of Teacher’s For Choice, President Mary Holland Esq. from CHD, CHD NY President John Gilmore, and Progressive Action TV’s Tramell Thompson, among others.

“People have to be able to exercise free power of choice. Without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion,” one protester in New York said, appearing to be referring to rule one of the Nuremberg Code. “In other words, everything that is happening now violates the most basic principles of law and ethics.”

Powerful presence at Worldwide Walkout NYC. THIS is diversity. #novaccinemandates pic.twitter.com/VZ07JNgg0J — George Wrage (@webhed17) November 3, 2021

There were also images taken from Marin County in California of people coming out to participate in the walkout.

On the same day covid vaccinations for young children are beginning across the country, a worldwide walkout is happening for ppl opposed to vaccine mandates. This is a group gathered here in Marin County — a county that has highest the vaccination rate of any county in California pic.twitter.com/E2s50VTR9w — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 3, 2021



Countries across the world reportedly joined in on the walk-out. In Ukraine, there were more than 1,000 people gathered to protest against the vaccine certificates and state-imposed restrictions. The demonstrators blocked on Wednesday the streets to the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, due to their demonstration in opposition to the mandates, Yahoo News reported.

Organized protests against vaccine mandates recently erupted across the U.S. New York City firefighters and police officers organized a massive protest in late October against the vaccine requirement imposed onto municipal workers by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. (RELATED: NYC Firefighters Plan To Protest Vaccine Mandates At Mayor De Blasio’s Home)

Both the Children’s Health Defense and Teacher’s For Choice organizations were contacted by the Daily Caller with a request for comment, to which they did not immediately reply.