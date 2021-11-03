Editorial

It Looks Like Cincinnati Has No Shot Of Making The College Football Playoff

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats throws a first half pass against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It sounds like the Cincinnati Bearcats are cooked when it comes to making the College Football Playoff.

The first playoff rankings of the year were released Tuesday night, and the committee put the 8-0 Bearcats at six. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means that even if Cincy wins out, which is likely, it’ll be very hard for them to crack the top four.

To make matters worse, CFP chairman Gary Barta went on ESPN and said that Cincy simply hadn’t played anyone other than Notre Dame.

As of right now, the best game remaining on the schedule for the Bearcats is unranked SMU. So, they won’t even have the chance to beat a good team.

Now, could enough chaos unfold over the coming weeks that Cincy breaks into the top four? Sure, but it would require a ton of chaos.

Every other team in the top four will have to beat good teams down the stretch to hold onto their spot. It’s borderline impossible to see a situation unfolding where Cincy jumps anyone, outside of an all out collapse at the top of the rankings.

The committee is sending a clear message, and the message is that G5 teams simply don’t play the necessary schedule to deserve a playoff spot.

We’ll see what happens through November and early December, but it definitely looks like Cincy’s postseason dreams are cooked.