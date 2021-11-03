Every Team In The Top Four Of The Playoff Rankings Is Coached By Nick Saban Or One Of His Former Assistants

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Nick Saban’s greatness.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and every single team in the top four has ties to the seven-time national champion.

Saban coaches number two Alabama, and all other three squads are coached by his former assistants. Kirby Smart coaches number one Georgia, Mel Tucker coaches number three Michigan State and Mario Cristobal coaches number four Oregon.

The top FOUR ranked teams in the CFP rankings are either coached by Nick Saban, or coached by Nick Saban disciples (No. 1 UGA – Kirby Smart; No. 2 Alabama; No. 3 Michigan State-Mel Tucker; No. 4 Oregon – Mario Cristobal). That is something. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 2, 2021

Just in case some of you didn’t already realize Saban’s greatness, this tweet should help get the job done. His influence is all over the sport at its highest levels, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

Literally every single team in the top four is either coached by Saban or by one of his assistants. If the playoff started today, he’d have ties to every team in the field.

It just goes to show how awesome Saban is when it comes to molding talent. If you’re in his coaching tree, odds are high that you’re going to end up with a great job.

In this case, odds are high you’re going to end up in the playoff.

Life is good when you’re Nick Saban!