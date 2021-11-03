ANALYSIS: Think Things Are Crazy Now? Wait Till They Mandate Vaccines For 8-Year-Olds

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommending that children aged 5-11 get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently approved for that age group by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the next big fight at school boards and statehouses may be over children’s vaccine mandates.

Parents and students across the country have fought school mask mandates to varying degrees of success. Proponents of those mandates argued that masking kids would stop community transmission, while critics said it was unnecessary to mask kids who are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Some states, like Florida, outlawed mask mandates at the local level for schools, while some blue states imposed them from the top-down.