REPORT: FBI Lost HD Rittenhouse Video, Never Told The Defense It Existed

Unseen footage taken by the FBI from the night of the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, surfaced on Tuesday during day one of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. According to Jack Posobiec of Human Events, the FBI allegedly had an HD version of the video but never told the Rittenhouse defense it existed.

In footage obtained by Human Events, the FBI appears to have taken aerial footage of Rittenhouse and the other participants involved in the shooting. Some of the footage, which is black-and-white and grainy, was shot from an FBI surveillance drone.

The FBI footage was shown to the jury during the testimony of one of the agents who captured the footage with the drone, FBI agent Brandon Craimin. However, the FBI allegedly testified, in private, that they were in possession of another version of the video in HD that they did not supply the members of the defense, according to Human Events. When asked for a copy of the tape, the FBI allegedly denied the defense’s request, saying that the video no longer existed, according to the report.

After prosecutors questioned Craimin about the aerial footage, the defense cross-examined the witness and asked for the tail number of the FBI plane. However, prosecutors objected. Judge Bruce Schroeder then asked to sidebar the issue and discuss the aerial footage, and jurors left the courtroom.

The lead lawyer representing Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, then said he believed that there was other video footage, captured by the FBI, that was no longer available. Richards reportedly said it is “preposterous” that the FBI allegedly lost the footage.

Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor, then told Schroeder in regard to the FBI’s plane footage, that “the federal government is not under our control.” Schroeder reportedly balked and said, “I beg your pardon,” interrupting Binger.

“I don’t get this,” Schroeder reportedly went on to say. “This is a criminal prosecution … if there is going to be cloak and dagger stuff. What’s going on?”

Schroeder later told prosecutors to call a different witness, and that they would come back to the issue of the plane.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI testified in private that there is 2nd version of the surveillance tape in HD that it did not provide the defense, per courtroom member The defense had requested a copy of the HD tape The FBI responded the HD tape no longer exists — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021



There were three men shot, with two fatally wounded, during the night of the shooting: Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz. The now 18-year-old Rittenhouse has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor, including first-degree intentional homicide. He has pleaded not guilty by self-defense. (RELATED: Alleged Kenosha Shooter Told The Daily Caller He Was There To ‘Help People,’ Protect Property Before Shooting)