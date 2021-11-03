Gutfeld Calls Liberal Female Cable News Hosts ‘Racist’ For Ignoring Winsome Sears

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday a group of liberal news anchors are “racist” because they ignored the election of black Republican Winsome Sears as Virginia’s lieutenant governor.

WATCH:

Gutfeld challenged hosts Brianna Keilar, Kirsten Powers, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace for reportedly not citing Sears’ victory as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe Tuesday by a slim margin.

“They’re all racist. Breanna, Nicolle, Kirsten, Joy Reid,” Gutfeld said on Fox News’ “The Five.” (RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Melted Down As Virginia Numbers Trickled In)

“Because they ignored Sears: the first … woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia, Why? Because she dared to leave the plantation of ideology that these white women and Joy Reid believe she should stay on. They are the racists,” he said.

“I’ve got a few comments,” Gutfeld continued, calling Wallace “ignorant and lazy” for saying critical race theory “isn’t real.”

“The data was there,” Gutfeld insisted as he claimed “Brianna Keilar went from eating crickets to eating crow. If she keeps at it, she’ll be chowing down desiccated rodents.”

Focusing on Powers, Gutfeld noted that “she’s putting out a book about grace, about how to treat people better while she brands a million people as racist because of the way they vote.” The Fox News host wondered how she can discuss grace “when you smear so many people? God isn’t pleased with you, Kirsten. God is not pleased.” (RELATED: Newt Gingrich: ‘Youngkin Will Win Virginia Election Because ‘He Is Talking About Real Life’ While McAuliffe ‘Is Lost In A World Of Fantasy’)

Sears warned that the Democratic Party would try to use the election victory “to divide” America. “There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came,” she said. “In case you haven’t noticed, I am black. And I have been black all my life, but that’s not what this is about,” she said in her victory speech.