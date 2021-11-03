‘Obviously He Did It’: Caitlyn Jenner Says O.J. Simpson Told Nicole Brown He Could Kill Her And ‘Get Away With It’

Caitlyn Jenner said O.J. Simpson reportedly told his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson that he could kill her and “get away with it” and the reality star said he “obviously” did “it.”

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” the reality TV star shared in a clip from “Big Brother VIP.” The comments were noted by Newsweek Monday. (RELATED: The Real Story About O.J. Simpson Attempting Suicide In A Kardashian Bedroom)

“Nicole was Kris’ [Jenner’s] best friend, had been for a long time,” Caitlyn added. “I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.” (RELATED: This Is What O.J. Simpson Told Kris Jenner About His Wife’s Murder)

WATCH:

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,'” Jenner continued, the outlet noted. “Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star recalled being at the courthouse during the murder trial involving the former National Football League star.

“We were watching what was going on in the other room,” the reality star said, according to the outlet. “And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

Simpson and Brown tied the knot in 1985 before they split in 1992. They shared two children together, a daughter and a son, Fox News reported.

Kris at the time of the murder trial was married to O.J.’s former defense attorney, the late Robert Kardashian.

The former Hall of Fame football player was found not guilty in the 1995 murder trial of Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. In 1997, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against O.J. and a civil court awarded $33.5 million restitution to the victim’s families.