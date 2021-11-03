Editorial

Inglewood High School Apologizes For Beating Morningside High School 106-0

Football Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Aspen Photo)

Football Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Aspen Photo)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Inglewood High School in California has apologized for a massive win this past Friday.

According to USA Today, Inglewood smoked Morningside High School to the tune of 106-0, and the program apparently felt the need to apologize. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a statement released Monday, Principal Debbie Tate apologized for the lopsided outcome. “We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” she explained in part. You can read her full statement below.

This is honestly pathetic, and it’s the latest sign that America is becoming an incredibly soft place. You should never apologize for blowing out your opponents.

Did America apologize for running up the score in WWII against the Germans? I don’t think so.

If you don’t want to lose by 106 points, then find a way to keep your opponents out of the end zone. It’s that simple.

Don’t get crushed to the point the team that whipped you around feels the need to apologize.

I’ve seen some lopsided games throughout my life, but I’ve never seen an apology like this. It’s downright pathetic and Inglewood High School should feel embarrassed.

If you can’t even win in a blowout in America anymore without having to apologize, then this country is truly lost.