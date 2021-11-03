Inglewood High School Apologizes For Beating Morningside High School 106-0

Inglewood High School in California has apologized for a massive win this past Friday.

According to USA Today, Inglewood smoked Morningside High School to the tune of 106-0, and the program apparently felt the need to apologize. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a statement released Monday, Principal Debbie Tate apologized for the lopsided outcome. “We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” she explained in part. You can read her full statement below.

This is honestly pathetic, and it’s the latest sign that America is becoming an incredibly soft place. You should never apologize for blowing out your opponents.

Did America apologize for running up the score in WWII against the Germans? I don’t think so.

Photo by Darwin Walker took the photo. Inglewood 106, Morningside 0. Nothing to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/5sch2NKOWU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 30, 2021

If you don’t want to lose by 106 points, then find a way to keep your opponents out of the end zone. It’s that simple.

Don’t get crushed to the point the team that whipped you around feels the need to apologize.

How can the Coaching staff of INGLEWOOD HS California feel good about themselves ?They beat MORNINGSIDE HS 106-0.Their QB threw for 13 TD’s & while up 104-0 THEY GO FOR 2 ! SICKENING & a DISGRACE to the Title of COACH! Congrats on teaching good sportsmanship .U SHOULD BE FIRED! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 31, 2021

I’ve seen some lopsided games throughout my life, but I’ve never seen an apology like this. It’s downright pathetic and Inglewood High School should feel embarrassed.

“It was a classless move,” Morningside football coach Brian Collins said of Inglewood scoring 106 points against his team. “I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.'” — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 30, 2021

If you can’t even win in a blowout in America anymore without having to apologize, then this country is truly lost.