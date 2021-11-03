Jim Harbaugh Blames The Refs For Upset Loss Against Michigan State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh blamed the refs for losing to Michigan State.

The Wolverines were up by 16 this past Saturday against the Spartans, but MSU roared back to life later in the game to earn a 37-33 upset win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does Harbaugh think went wrong? Well, he wants to start with the refs.

“There were some huge things that went against us. The obvious one, the calls. You don’t make excuses, but the guys deserve better,” Harbaugh said during a recent appearance on 97.1 The Ticket when talking about what went wrong.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Jim Harbaugh blames officiating for blowing 16 point lead

I’ve had multiple Michigan fans say the same thing to me and while the officiating is never perfect in any game, you should never put yourself in a position where the refs can have an impact.

That’s kind of rule number one of sports. Don’t allow yourself to be in a game where the calls can have any kind of impact.

Go out there and beat the brakes off your opponent. That way, it doesn’t matter what the refs do.

What you don’t do is hop on the radio after the fact and blame the refs for the fact you blew a 16-point lead. That’s an embarrassing low for Harbaugh, and he should be better than that.

The refs didn’t let Kenneth Walker torch his defense. That’s on him, his coaches and players.

Be better, Harbaugh. Be much better.