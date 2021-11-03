Kayleigh McEnany Says Democrats Received ‘Shellacking’ From ‘Political Novice’ Youngkin In Virginia

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election a “shellacking” Wednesday on “Outnumbered”.

“Last night was a shellacking,” McEnany told her fellow Fox News hosts. “To put this into perspective, you had a political novice, in Glenn Youngkin, someone who had never run for office. Two percent name ID. Two percent when he began this. Defeat the entire Democrat establishment. President Barack Obama, President Biden, Kamala Harris, Terry McAuliffe, who was a once-popular governor. He defeated them all.”

McEnany claimed that “the failures” of President Joe Biden’s administration was the reason for McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Has A Choice Of Words For Red Wave In Virginia: ‘Its A Bloodbath’)

WATCH:

“Afghanistan happened in August,” McEnany said. “Glenn Youngkin started to rise. All of a sudden, McAuliffe took Biden off of his mailers. He essentially evaporated from the race. He wouldn’t say his name on the debate stage. Terry McAuliffe called his own president unpopular, but Joe Biden still insisted on coming to Virginia, but look what happened.”

Co-host Emily Compagno claimed that Youngkin won the election because he campaigned on issues that “were most important there to Virginia voters.”

“Education, economy,” Compagno said, “things that matter to people that they see the value of the dollar, inflation, who listens to them. He said ‘I will listen to parents.’ Remember how McAuliffe campaigned? He said parents have no voice at the table under my watch. That is why when they brought out the establishment, Obama and Kamala and Biden, it didn’t succeed because the American people don’t care about showboating or performative action or what posters you can throw up on the stage. They care about what matters to them, what impacts them at home, and that is what Youngkin knew, grasped, campaigned on, and will deliver.”