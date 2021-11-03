Live Ammo On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set Could Have Been Intended For ‘Sabotage,’ Armorer’s Lawyers Say

Attorneys for Hannah Guitterez-Reed, the armorer on Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” set, alleged that live ammo could have been intended for “sabotage.”

“I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove point, want to say that they’re disgruntled, they’re unhappy,” Guitterez-Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles told the “Today” show Wednesday.

“And we know that people had already walked off the set the day before,” he added, and said no one can be ruled “out at this point.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

WATCH:

“We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn’t have been there,” Bowles explained. “At least one live round. We have people who had left the set, who had walked out because they were disgruntled. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

“We have a time frame between 11 (a.m.) and 1 (p.m.), approximately, that day, in which the firearms at times were unattended, so there was opportunity to tamper with this scene,” he claimed.

During filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the “Rust” set, Alec Baldwin allegedly shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun the 63-year-old actor believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said “no one has been ruled out” and “criminal charges” are on the table in the Baldwin “Rust” shooting.