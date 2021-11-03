MSNBC Analyst Has A Choice Of Words For Red Wave In Virginia: ‘It’s A Bloodbath’

MSNBC analyst John Heilemann called Republicans’ landslide victory in Tuesday’s Virginia election a “bloodbath” on a Wednesday segment of “Morning Joe.”

“This is a state that has not had a statewide Republican since 2009 when Bob [Robert] McDonnell was governor. At the Senate level, at the gubernatorial level, the state was bright blue, yesterday,” Heilemann said. “And now, next January the state’s going to be almost entirely controlled by Republicans, and that’s a bloodbath. It’s a bloodbath in a state that Democrats have dominated for the past decade.”



Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, marking the first Republican gubernatorial victory in twelve years. He trailed McAuliffe in nearly every poll up until the week of the election when he gained public support in polling.

Republican Winsome Sears claimed victory in the lieutenant governor’s race against Democratic candidate Hala Ayala, making her the first female and woman of color to serve in the position. The GOP also flipped six seats in the Virginia State House rewarding Republicans with a 51-49 majority. (RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Melted Down As Virginia Numbers Trickled In)

Youngkin promised to “reestablish excellence in our school” in his Wednesday morning victory speech. He promised to guarantee parental involvement in their children’s education in response to McAuliffe previously stating that “parents should tell schools what to teach” during an October gubernatorial debate.

“We’re going to embrace our parents, not ignore them. We’re going to press forward with a curriculum that includes listening to our parents’ input,” Youngkin said.

Tensions have continuously boiled between parents and Virginia’s education system have boiled over mask mandates and critical race theory (CRT). Conflict continued to arise after it was reported that a young girl was sexually assaulted by a transgender student in the women’s bathroom, which the public school denied having any knowledge of.

The Democrat congratulated Youngkin on his victory and expressed his gratitude for “fighting for values we so believe in.”

“While last night came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for values we so deeply believe in” McAuliffe said in his concession speech. “Congratulations to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.”