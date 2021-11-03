‘They’re Going To Continue To Lose’: ‘The Five’ Panel Reacts To Pelosi Still Pushing For Build Back Better Agenda

The co-hosts of “The Five” on Fox News reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling reporters that the agenda for the House “will not change” based on the Republican upset in the Virginia gubernatorial election Tuesday night.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday, “no, no” when asked if the Democrats will change their agenda in Congress following Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia. (RELATED: Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris)

“It is unbelievable how they [Democrats] can be so tone-deaf that they can look at these losses across the country … and then say ‘we are going to stay the course’,” Judge Jeanine Pirro began. “You know what? They’re not listening to Americans because it’s not in their interest. Now they are saying they’ve got to do a better job … and they’re probably yelling at the press saying, ‘you’re not selling the deal enough anymore.’”

“So if they are too stupid to understand that they’ve got to stop with their own fighting and resolve their own problems before blaming America, then you know what? They’re going to continue to lose. And that is just fine with me,” Pirro concluded.

That’s when co-host Dana Perino jumped in, saying that Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is the “firewall” giving cover to other Senate Democrats who are facing tough re-elections next in the 2022 midterms and “don’t want to vote” for President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending bill.

“Even CNN’s own polling shows that people do not believe that these bills will help them,” Perino concluded.

Geraldo Rivera, who is celebrating 20 years on FOX News this month, mentioned that the progressives held Biden’s infrastructure bill “hostage” in hopes to hold a premature vote on the spending bill.

Calling himself a “Joe Manchin Republican”, Geraldo concluded by saying, “I hope he [Manchin] holds firm … let’s get infrastructure done. It was unseemly what they [left-wing] did. It was absolute blackmail what they did by holding up infrastructure in favor of this legislation that nobody knows what is in this 2,000-page bill.”

Finishing off the topic, co-host Jesse Watters mentioned a devastating poll the Daily Caller previously reported on, saying, “ according to the poll we just ran, he’s [Biden] a lame duck. Democrats don’t even want him to run for reelection.”

Watters then said, “I think the far left who controls Joe, they are not pivoting. They’re going to keep pushing far left.”

“That’s great news for us. Let’s party,” Greg Gutfeld replied.