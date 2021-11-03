REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Won’t Play Against The Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL superstar, who previously said he was immunized, has tested positive for the virus and that means he won’t play Sunday against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

With Aaron Rodgers out because of COVID-19, Jordan Love will now get the first start of his NFL career.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

It’s worth noting that Rodgers is apparently unvaccinated, according to Ian Rapoport, despite the fact he implied a very different story before the season started.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

This is absolutely massive news, and it’s hard to put into words just how big of a deal it is. As far as I can tell, this is by far and away the biggest positive test of the 2021 NFL season.

Rodgers is a top 10 player in the league, he’s the face of the Packers and he’ll now miss one of the biggest games of the year.

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter. First reported by NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/hscBcLxIHI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

For all the Packers fans who were curious about what Jordan Love was made of, they’re about to find out! He’s going to get his first NFL start, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

Jordan Love with a beautiful deep ball down the right sideline in 11-on-11s to AJ Dillon, who reels it in on the run. Love pumps his fist a couple times and gets shoulder bumps from OC Nathaniel Hackett and TEs Coach Justin Outten. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

What an absolutely insane situation Green Bay has on their hands a few days out from playing Kansas City. Welcome to the world of sports in the era of COVID-19.