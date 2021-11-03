Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Won’t Play Against The Chiefs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he walks of the field following the team's win against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL superstar, who previously said he was immunized, has tested positive for the virus and that means he won’t play Sunday against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Aaron Rodgers out because of COVID-19, Jordan Love will now get the first start of his NFL career.

It’s worth noting that Rodgers is apparently unvaccinated, according to Ian Rapoport, despite the fact he implied a very different story before the season started.

This is absolutely massive news, and it’s hard to put into words just how big of a deal it is. As far as I can tell, this is by far and away the biggest positive test of the 2021 NFL season.

Rodgers is a top 10 player in the league, he’s the face of the Packers and he’ll now miss one of the biggest games of the year.

For all the Packers fans who were curious about what Jordan Love was made of, they’re about to find out! He’s going to get his first NFL start, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

What an absolutely insane situation Green Bay has on their hands a few days out from playing Kansas City. Welcome to the world of sports in the era of COVID-19.