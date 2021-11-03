‘Rotting Political Corpse’: Meghan McCain Says McAuliffe’s Loss Should Be A ‘Grisly Warning’ To Democrats

Meghan McCain said Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s “rotting political corpse” should be a “grisly warning” to Democrats and President Joe Biden.

“Democrats should be petrified today,” the former co-host of “The View” shared in her Daily Mail column Wednesday titled, “Glenn Youngkin’s stunning victory in Virginia proves that Biden’s woke presidency is already such a bust that the Republicans don’t need Trumpism to take back the White House.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“Glenn Youngkin’s win is nothing short of a bloodbath for Democrats and what is arguably more dangerous for the left is the winning pathway he has shown the rest of the Republican party moving forward into midterms and the 2024 general,” she added.

McCain noted the victories Biden, former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had in the blue state, asked what happened this time, and said it was “revenge of the parents.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

“It’s the culmination of the past eighteen months of teachers unions shutting down schools and refusing to reopen them, the rise and spread of Critical Race Theory, the scandal of a girl’s rape in a bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt and the subsequent coverup by the teachers’ board, of parents being called ‘domestic terrorists’ for daring to dissent and finally Terry [McAuliffe’s] tone-deaf comment that ‘parents shouldn’t be involved in the classroom,'” McCain said.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again; there is data, focus groups and certifiable proof in primary and general elections that the American public neither likes nor is buying this far left, progressive, woke agenda,” she added. “So why in God’s name do Democrats keep running on it, to their own complete demise? It is a recipe for abject failure and obscurity.”

“The Democrats are doomed unless they stop running campaigns for MSNBC and start running them for the American people,” McCain continued. “The election in Virginia was a referendum on many things but, most of all, on how badly America has turned on President Biden and his far left radical, progressive minions.”

The former Fox News host noted how in the final weeks of the campaign, McAuliffe brought in Democrats like former Obama, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and “none of them worked or resonated.”

McCain wrote that McAuliffe’s “rotting political corpse should be a grisly warning to any Democrat; Do not mess with mothers, families or children because it will be the end of you.”