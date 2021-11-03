Editorial

Saquon Barkley Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the talented rusher has tested positive for the virus, but because he’s vaccinated, it’s not a massive deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to his vaccination status, he needs two negative tests in a 24-hour window without symptoms to return.

It’s been a tough day for the NFL when it comes to COVID-19. First, it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the virus and won’t play against the Chiefs.

Now, Barkley has also tested positive for COVID-19, but because he’s vaccinated, he could return much sooner than Rodgers, who is unvaccinated.

Everyone thought we’d have a pretty normal season in 2021 and for the most part, we have had a solid season. However, it’s also clear that COVID is still here to some degree.

That means some players are going to test positive. That’s just the reality of the world we live in.

Let’s all hope Barkley isn’t feeling any symptoms and is back ASAP.