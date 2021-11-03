Saquon Barkley Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the talented rusher has tested positive for the virus, but because he’s vaccinated, it’s not a massive deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to his vaccination status, he needs two negative tests in a 24-hour window without symptoms to return.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

It’s been a tough day for the NFL when it comes to COVID-19. First, it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the virus and won’t play against the Chiefs.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Now, Barkley has also tested positive for COVID-19, but because he’s vaccinated, he could return much sooner than Rodgers, who is unvaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Everyone thought we’d have a pretty normal season in 2021 and for the most part, we have had a solid season. However, it’s also clear that COVID is still here to some degree.

That means some players are going to test positive. That’s just the reality of the world we live in.

#Giants list RB Saquon Barkley, DB Xavier McKinney and OL Matt Skura as not practicing because of COVID-19 protocol. Barkley also listed with his ankle injury, which is still a big concern, by the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2021

Let’s all hope Barkley isn’t feeling any symptoms and is back ASAP.