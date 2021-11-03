Sunny Hostin Says White Women Voted For Youngkin So They Could Pretend Slavery Didn’t Happen

Sunny Hostin claimed Wednesday that white women had voted for Republican Virginia Governor-elect so they could pretend slavery didn’t happen.

Cohost Joy Behar began the segment on ABC’s “The View” by saying that Democrats had lost in Virginia and other places because they had failed to deliver on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda – a failure she said was due to holdouts on both the far left and moderate sides of the party – but Hostin placed the blame squarely on white women. (RELATED: ‘A Weight Tied To His Ankle’: Chris Wallace Says Biden Dragged McAuliffe Down In Virginia Race)

WATCH:

Behar argued that the Build Back Better agenda would benefit a lot of the suburban women who voted for Republicans, and once it passed, she predicted they would come back and vote Democrat.

Guest cohost Michele Tafoya said that in her mind what the Virginia gubernatorial race – which Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin – proved was that Republicans did not need former President Donald Trump to win.

“No matter how many times they tried to link this guy to Trump, he didn’t do it. He didn’t shove Trump away, he didn’t embrace Trump. He tiptoed that line very well. Republicans don’t need Trump to win,” she said.

Cohost Sara Haines pointed out the fact that the Virginia gubernatorial race often steered away from the party of the sitting president, adding, “But also I think, sorry, the reference to Trump, one thing is, we always talk here about how it might be a good thing that Trump is not on Twitter, because we all say, ‘Oh, he’s not in your face.’ The problem is, they say that might have helped, with him not being right there and people associating the Republican ticket with Trump, they were able to be more discreet.”

Hostin then pivoted to address white women and the exit polls indicating they had voted Youngkin because they opposed Critical Race Theory – which she then claimed did not exist.

“I think what’s interesting is that, you know, Democrats are not good with the messaging that CRT is fake,” she said.

“Whoopi, also people were watching their kids online during the pandemic. They heard a lot of this and recorded a lot of this. It may not exactly what CRT is, a lot of racialized teaching – I’m not talking about teaching slavery, that’s all good,” Tafoya pushed back.

Whoopi Goldberg argued that was a result of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and Hostin agreed.

“It was a racial reckoning,” Hostin said.

“I hate to break it with two young kids in school, but it’s been going on since long before George Floyd,” Tafoya persisted.

Goldberg dismissed Tafoya’s claim and argued that schools she knew of were trying to teach history in a way that whitewashed some of the worst aspects of slavery.

“You cannot put it in a different name, you can’t hide, you can’t pretend we didn’t go through this,” she said.

“No one is pretending that. No one is pretending. No one is pretending,” Tafoya shot back, saying that she had learned about slavery in school and so had her children.

“I suspect that the 57% of white women that voted for Youngkin do want to pretend it didn’t happen,” Hostin insisted. “They don’t want their white children to feel uncomfortable.”

“I wouldn’t suspect that of those women, that’s not what happened,” Tafoya objected as the segment wrapped.